Bond set at $20,000 for Beloit school employee arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:22 AM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - The School District of Beloit employee arrested Friday on suspicion of child pornography possession is now held on a $20,000 signature bond.

Aaron Weber was arrested Friday, following an investigation from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, according to a criminal complaint. 

According to district officials, Weber had worked in several schools throughout the district for over 20 years. Parents said Weber worked primarily with children who needed extra help due to learning disorders. 

Weber now faces two charges of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he could face $100,000 of fines and 25 years of prison for each charge. 

On Friday, the School District of Beloit said Weber was on administrative leave until further notice. 

