Madison
August 4, 2023 @ 5:34 am
Digital Producer
MONTELLO, Wis. -- Cash bond was set at $1 million Thursday for a man accused of sexually assaulting children, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Andy Baus, 45, of Neshkoro is charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of first degree child sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
Officials said Baus is accused of committing repeated sexual acts against juveniles living in the same household over many years. He is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry.
Anyone with information regarding Baus is urged to contact the Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115 or Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.