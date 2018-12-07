Bomb threats made aboard Greyhound bus bound from Milwaukee

File photo File photo

CHICAGO - Illinois State Police responded to reports of bomb threats aboard a Greyhound bus being driven to Chicago from Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Dondre White, 22, allegedly threatened to blow up the bus while walking down the aisle and singing.

State police, with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, were able to locate the bus and stop it on southbound interstate 90 at Keeler Avenue.

White, of Chicago, allegedly became noncompliant as officers boarded the bus and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital and evaluated.

According to police, passengers were removed from the bus and put onto an Illinois Department of Transportation bus as bomb dogs swept the Greyhound bus. No explosive devices were found.

No charges have been filed against White. Police are investigating the incident.

