Bodycam video shows moment 8-year-old boy rescued from Janesville waters

Courtesy Janesville PD

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Body camera video released by police shows the moment a boy was rescued from the Rock River in Janesville this weekend.

The Janesville Police Department released the video Thursday, which shows the conclusion to the water rescue Sunday, which happened at the Janesville Town Square shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to a report of an 8-year-old boy who fell off the pier behind the Town Square Pavilion. An officer threw a rope to the boy, and he was able to grab it, but the officer wasn't able to pull the boy all the way up the concrete embankment from the water.

An officer at the Racine Street bridge saw a fisherman and asked him to help. The fisherman was able to get to the boy in the water and help lift him up the embankment, where officers pulled him to safety.

Water rescue CLIP

The video released Thursday shows the point of view from the officer atop the embankment. The yellow rope the officer tossed in the river is visible, as is the fisherman's boat.

An officer can be heard on the video asking the boy, "You all right? You OK?" as he gets his feet back on dry ground.

Police said Sunday the boy wasn't hurt but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

