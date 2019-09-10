Body, remains of a pet found after house fire in Juneau County

NECEDAH, Wis. - Authorities say a man was found dead after a house fire Monday night in Juneau County.

The Juneau County Communications Center received a call around 7 p.m. about a fire at a home located at N13924 9th Ave. in Necedah.

The caller told dispatchers a man lived at the home alone, according to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office. The caller also believed the man and some pets were still inside the house.

According to the release, after the fire was put out, a body, believed to be that of a man, was discovered along with the remains of a pet.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the remains. The man's name will be released once a positive identification has been made, said Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

Firefighters from the Armenia, Cutler and Necedah fire departments responded to the scene.

