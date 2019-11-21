Body of missing Upper Michigan teenager found in Menominee River
MENOMINEE, Mich. - Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found in the Menominee River.
The Menominee Police Department says Kristin Hope Gromoske's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a search of the waters near Stephenson Island conducted by local police and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin's DNR agencies.
Gromoske was last seen on Nov. 8 in Menominee, WLUK-TV reported. She was reported missing three days later.
Gromoske vanished after leaving her mother's home in Menominee. WBAY-TV reports that Gromoske's mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had left with someone on her own accord.
Police say Gromoske's death remains under investigation and more information "will be forthcoming."
