Search efforts will continue Friday morning for a missing boater on Big Green Lake.

GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- Officials have recovered the body of a missing boater who disappeared under the water on Big Green Lake on Thursday.

In a news release Friday night, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old's body was found around 4:40 p.m. Friday, just over 24 hours after he was reported as missing.