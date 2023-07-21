Madison
Reporter
Digital Producer
Search efforts will continue Friday morning for a missing boater on Big Green Lake.
GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- Officials have recovered the body of a missing boater who disappeared under the water on Big Green Lake on Thursday.
In a news release Friday night, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old's body was found around 4:40 p.m. Friday, just over 24 hours after he was reported as missing.
Dispatchers received a call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible drowning victim.
Crews began searching the last known area for the boater, but were unable to find them.
Search efforts ran through dark on Thursday before resuming Friday morning.
The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected. The man's name has not been released.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.