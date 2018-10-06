Body of Janesville man found in water at Racine Yacht Club

elvis santana/freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Deputies found the body of an 80-year-old man in the water at the Racine Yacht Club early Saturday morning, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a call at 8:30 a.m. about a nonresponsive person in the wate, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The man was a Janesville resident and a slip holder at the Racine Yacht Club, officials said.

No foul play is suspected, according to the news release.

The name of the man is not being released due to the ongoing investigation and family notifications.