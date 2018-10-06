Body of Janesville man found in water at Racine Yacht Club
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Deputies found the body of an 80-year-old man in the water at the Racine Yacht Club early Saturday morning, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Officials received a call at 8:30 a.m. about a nonresponsive person in the wate, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The man was a Janesville resident and a slip holder at the Racine Yacht Club, officials said.
No foul play is suspected, according to the news release.
The name of the man is not being released due to the ongoing investigation and family notifications.
Local And Regional News
- LIVE: Watch the U.S. Senate take up the confirmation vote of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
- Body of Janesville man found in water at Racine Yacht Club
- Firetruck parade scheduled for Sunday canceled due to forecast, officials say
- Stolen handgun recovered in arrest on Madison's west side
- Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin
- Wisconsin hospitals see unpaid medical bills rise to $1B