Body of father who went missing at Prairie du Sac dam found, ruled an accidental drowning
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - The body of the 53-year-old man who went missing at the Prairie du Sac dam was found Sunday morning.
According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the Sauk County Communications Center received a report from boaters that a body was found in the Wisconsin River between Mazomanie and Arena, 10 miles downstream from the dam.
The man was last seen Saturday while trying to rescue his children at the dam.
The Sauk County Coroner's Office said no foul play was suspected, and the man's death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
The man's identity is currently being withheld until the family is notified.
