Body identified as teen missing in Kenosha harbor
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Medical Examiner has identified the body found along the shores of Lake Michigan in Kenosha as the teen missing since last week.
The body of 17-year-old Donovan Anderson, of Kenosha, was recovered Wednesday, nearly a week after he jumped off a pier in the Kenosha harbor where he and friends from Indian Trail High School and Academy were taking photos.
Anderson was a senior at Indian Trail.
Local And Regional News
- 28 homes evacuated for natural gas leak in village of Brooklyn
- Inmate accused of threatening Jewish center indicted
- Body identified as teen missing in Kenosha harbor
- Sexual harassment allegations against UW-Whitewater chancellor's husband have 'merit'
- 'We're not going to arrest our way out of this': Columbia County sees spike in overdoses
- Bodycam video shows DNR rescuing residents from flood waters