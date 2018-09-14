News

Body identified as teen missing in Kenosha harbor

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 02:33 PM CDT

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Medical Examiner has identified the body found along the shores of Lake Michigan in Kenosha as the teen missing since last week.

The body of 17-year-old Donovan Anderson, of Kenosha, was recovered Wednesday, nearly a week after he jumped off a pier in the Kenosha harbor where he and friends from Indian Trail High School and Academy were taking photos.

Anderson was a senior at Indian Trail.

