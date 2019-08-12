News

Body found on Lake Michigan shore ID'ed as missing swimmer

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 03:40 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Authorities have identified a body found off the Lake Michigan shore in a Milwaukee suburb as a missing 19-year-old swimmer.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Monday the body was positively identified as Aaron Polnitz of Brookfield.

Polnitz was swimming in Lake Michigan near Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when he failed to surface on Aug. 5.

His body was spotted on the shoreline by people who were biking Sunday.

 

