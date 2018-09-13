Body found near lake in Kenosha may be missing teen

News

KENOSHA, Wis. - Authorities say the body of a young man has been found along the shores of Lake Michigan near Carthage College in Kenosha.

The discovery Wednesday afternoon comes nearly a week after a teen went missing after jumping off a pier in the Kenosha harbor where he and friends from Indian Trail High School and Academy were taking photos.

Kenosha Lt. James Beller says the body has not been positively identified, but may be that of the 17-year-old presumed drowned last Thursday.

