News

Body found in car belonging to missing Milwaukee teacher

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 06:33 AM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 11:46 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a burned body found in a car belonging to a Milwaukee teacher who has been missing for days.

Family members say Kathleen Ryan was last seen about noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. Ryan, a teacher at St. Augustine school in Milwaukee, was planning to travel to Illinois to visit family, her son Zack Ryan posted on Facebook.

Authorities found Ryan's burned car about 10 p.m. Saturday in the Lake County, Illinois township of Warren. The body found inside has not yet been identified.

Ryan previously taught at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News