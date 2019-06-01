Body found in Beaver Dam River; circumstances unknown

File photo File photo

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department said a body was found in the water of the Beaver Dam River inside city limits.

According to a news release, two kayakers found the body in the river south of Cooper Street and north of Highway 151 at 2:11 p.m. Saturday. The Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and found the person dead.

Police are not releasing the name or gender of the victim until family is notified.

The circumstances of the death are unknown, but police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-887-4612.

