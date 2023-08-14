Authorities in Rock County say they have spent the past day investigating the death of someone who was found inside an abandoned home.

BELOIT, Wis. -- A body found inside an abandoned home in southern Rock County over the weekend is that of a man who had been missing since November, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it had received an anonymous tip just after noon on Sunday about the death. The tip said a deceased person was found inside the home in the Town of Turtle outside of Beloit.