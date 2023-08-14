BELOIT, Wis. -- A body found inside an abandoned home in southern Rock County over the weekend is that of a man who had been missing since November, officials said.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it had received an anonymous tip just after noon on Sunday about the death. The tip said a deceased person was found inside the home in the Town of Turtle outside of Beloit.
The sheriff's office sent deputies to the scene and confirmed that a dead person was inside the home. Sheriff's office detectives and investigators from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office were then called to the scene.
As of Monday morning, Rock County Sheriff Curtis Fell said the medical examiner was still working to identify the person who died. Monday evening, Capt. Mark Thompson said the medical examiner's office had identified the body as Christopher Miller and had reached out to Miller's family.
Miller was last seen in November after officials said he ran away from a traffic stop in the Janesville area. The home where Miller's body was found was roughly six miles away from where he was last seen.
The sheriff's office does not believe there is any danger to the public.
The investigation is still active, and Sheriff Fell said the department will release more information as they get it.
This is a developing breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the Channel 3000 mobile app and enable push alerts to make sure you get the latest news as it happens.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.