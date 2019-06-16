Bodega Market adds Father's Day twist to its annual event

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - In honor of Father’s Day, the Bodega Market moved its time from Thursday to Sunday and offered dad-specific deals and discounts.

The market hosted a variety of local vendors, food and live music for people to enjoy. Its mission is to bring together the Madison community through locally,owned Madison-area businesses. The word “bodega” typically refers to small, locally owned convenience stores, and Madison’s Bodega Market uses this definition as support for the market’s mission.

“This is a space for people to just come, relax, do what they want to do today,” said Ava Janssen, Breese Field’s director of events and marketing. “Maybe shop around a little bit. And I just love seeing people relaxing and having a good time. That’s my favorite part.”

Games were available for parents and kids to enjoy, such as soccer and cornhole. Many dad-daughter and dad-son duos joined in on the fun.

Roughly 100 vendors attended, selling a variety of food, drinks, crafts, art and jewelry. The Bodega Market happens once a month between May and August, so people still have two more opportunities to attend.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.