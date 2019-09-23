Boater found dead in channel was Menomonie man, 72

MENOMONIE, Wis. - A boater who was found dead in water near the Lake Tainter Channel has been identified as a 72-year-old rural Menomonie man.

Authorities say Daniel Buss was found after Dunn County authorities got a call about a missing person on Friday night. Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a boat partially tied to the dock with its lights on and motor running.

Buss's body was found in the water nearby. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

