Boater found dead in channel was Menomonie man, 72
MENOMONIE, Wis. - A boater who was found dead in water near the Lake Tainter Channel has been identified as a 72-year-old rural Menomonie man.
Authorities say Daniel Buss was found after Dunn County authorities got a call about a missing person on Friday night. Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a boat partially tied to the dock with its lights on and motor running.
Buss's body was found in the water nearby. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
