Boat catches fire after being struck by lightning, neighbors say

NEKOOSA, Wis. - A neighbor told firefighters a lightning strike caused a boat to catch fire in Nekoosa.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 900 block of Excalibur Court early Friday morning, according to a release by the Rome Fire Department.

They arrived and found a1996 Four Winns Horizon motor boat on fire. A neighbor reported the incident, according to the release, and said a lightning strike caused the fire. It spread to nearby trees.

The boat is a total loss, according to fire investigators.

