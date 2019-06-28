News

Boat catches fire after being struck by lightning, neighbors say

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 01:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:39 PM CDT

NEKOOSA, Wis. - A neighbor told firefighters a lightning strike caused a boat to catch fire in Nekoosa.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 900 block of Excalibur Court early Friday morning, according to a release by the Rome Fire Department. 

They arrived and found a1996 Four Winns Horizon motor boat on fire. A neighbor reported the incident, according to the release, and said a lightning strike caused the fire. It spread to nearby trees.

The boat is a total loss, according to fire investigators. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration