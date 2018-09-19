Board members to vote on whether Adams County clerk should keep her job

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. - Leaders in Adams County are deciding today what will happen to the clerk accused of causing a massive data breach , impacting a quarter of a million people.

A hearing for county clerk Cindy Phillippi starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Attorneys for the county and Phillippi will present evidence in front of the Adams County board later this morning. After that, board members will vote on whether Phillippi should keep her job.

Phillippi is accused of exposing the personal information of more than 250,000 people by using an unsecure laptop computer, which is the center of the investigation.

She also reportedly failed to report financial records related to fees collected through the county for the DMV and DNR for eight years.

The county says Phillippi started collecting fees for both agencies back in 2010, but didn't report the money to the board for years. It wasn't until May of this year that she reported the bank account balances to the county board for the first time.

Investigators allege Phillippi had access to software that could read all county employee emails and could see records of people entering the county building using key fobs.

Access to this information was outside the authority of Phillippi's position as county clerk, according to the prosecution. So far, she hasn't been charged with a crime.

But after today, she could be out of a job and a position she's held for thirteen years.