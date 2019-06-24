BMW SUV stolen during overnight burglary, police say
MADISON, Wis. - The sound of a vehicle speeding away alerted a man and woman to a burglary at their home, police say.
Officers with the Madison Police Department were sent to a home in the 1700 block of Wicklow Way around 8 a.m. Monday.
Someone entered the home through an unlocked door, according to MPD public information officer Joseph Buccellato. A purse, containing keys to a BMW SUV, was taken from the home, Buccellato said.
The intruder used the SUV to leave the area, Buccellato added.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin frac sand mines sit dormant as competition grows
- Woman loses pet tortoise following house fire on Madison's west side
- Two citizens help police arrest alleged drunken driver after hit-and-run, police say
- Evers signs bill allowing for larger liquor sales
- Evers signs bill targeting businesses moving out of state
- Police look for kangaroo reported crossing interstate