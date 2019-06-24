BMW SUV stolen during overnight burglary, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The sound of a vehicle speeding away alerted a man and woman to a burglary at their home, police say.

Officers with the Madison Police Department were sent to a home in the 1700 block of Wicklow Way around 8 a.m. Monday.

Someone entered the home through an unlocked door, according to MPD public information officer Joseph Buccellato. A purse, containing keys to a BMW SUV, was taken from the home, Buccellato said.

The intruder used the SUV to leave the area, Buccellato added.

