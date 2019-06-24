BREAKING NEWS

BMW SUV stolen during overnight burglary, police say

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 09:57 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The sound of a vehicle speeding away alerted a man and woman to a burglary at their home, police say.

Officers with the Madison Police Department were sent to a home in the 1700 block of Wicklow Way around 8 a.m. Monday.

Someone entered the home through an unlocked door, according to MPD public information officer Joseph Buccellato.  A purse, containing keys to a BMW SUV, was taken from the home, Buccellato said.

The intruder used the SUV to leave the area, Buccellato added.

