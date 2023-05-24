Spring Harbor Beach blue-green algae

MADISON, Wis. -- With Memorial Day weekend just days away, Madisonians looking to cool off in the local lakes may need to find other options because of harmful water conditions along some of Madison's lake shores.

Public Health Madison & Dane County officially declared Spring Harbor Beach closed on Wednesday after confirming the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in recent days.

Assignment Editor

Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.