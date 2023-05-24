MADISON, Wis. -- With Memorial Day weekend just days away, Madisonians looking to cool off in the local lakes may need to find other options because of harmful water conditions along some of Madison's lake shores.
Public Health Madison & Dane County officially declared Spring Harbor Beach closed on Wednesday after confirming the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in recent days.
Over the past week, algae has started to cover other parts of lakes Mendota and Monona, too.
“We’re seeing early-season blue-green algae blooms this year-- a trend we're noticing more often with changing weather patterns due to climate change," PHMDC microbiologist Jennifer Lavender-Braun said. "While blooms can vary in their appearance, in this case it almost appears like ‘spilled paint’ on the water. The bloom is turquoise in color with white scum floating on top."
Blue-green algae, which is primarily caused by elevated levels of phosphorous in area lakes, can cause symptoms like nausea, rashes and respiratory issues in adults. When ingested, the toxins can cause more severe sickness.
Swimmers who find themselves in water near one of the blooms should be sure to rinse off well and avoid ingesting the water. Dogs are also susceptible to the toxins and should be rinsed after coming in contact.
PHMDC is set to start its annual water quality tracking efforts this week, and updates on whether or not the city's beaches are safe for the public will be posted on the agency's website. All Madison beaches are officially closed until Memorial Day, so they'll be listed as such until the season officially begins.
The Clean Lakes Alliance runs a similar water testing program and shares results twice a week on its Lake Forecast website. Volunteer testing efforts are set to start Thursday.
For PHMDC's part, once a beach is declared closed, scientists test the water each day until conditions are safe again.
“Conditions can change quickly, so it’s important to both check the conditions online before you head out," Lavender-Braun said. "But even if the beach is open, if you see algal blooms in the water, it’s best to stay away."
Water quality testing by both groups runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.