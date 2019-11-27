‘Blowing my car all over the place': Windy, snowy weather impacts busy holiday travel day

DEFOREST, Wis. - From snow north of Madison to windy conditions in southern Wisconsin and Illinois, adverse weather is impacting one of the biggest travel days of the year.

Wisconsin State patrol Sgt. Bret Manke said officials are expecting increased travel Wednesday and Sunday, especially between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

He said before spending a Thanksgiving near family, drivers will want to give themselves some distance on the road.

"There's always the possibility of vehicles being pushed around with extra wind," Manke said.

Beyond making sure you keep a firm grip on the wheel, he advised slowing down and eliminating distractions, along with checking your tires and filling up on gas before starting your journey.

"Check the 511, check your weather, know your route before you leave, drive safely and have a safe weekend," Manke said.

Holiday traveler Scott Weber noticed the wind Wednesday afternoon when heading to spend a night in the Wisconsin Dells ahead of his family's Thanksgiving celebration.

"It's breezy, blowing my car all over the place," Weber said. "It's a pain in the butt."

Beyond cars, wind can hit semitrucks especially hard.

"They're kind of moving around a bit," Weber said. "You've got to pay attention to your left and your right."

"You get a strong enough cross-wind, it'll flip a trailer," truck driver Bob Unterseher said.

Unterseher was planning on an 11-hour trip to Indiana, factoring in holiday traffic.

"Yeah, it can be bad," he said, adding that it's important for other drivers to pay attention.

"Just keep an eye on everybody. A lot of these cars have got to give all the trucks, they gotta give them some space."



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.