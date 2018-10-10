News

Blain's Farm & Fleet will stay closed on Thanksgiving

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:22 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 01:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Blain’s Farm and Fleet will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday, officials said.

All Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, according to a release.

"For 63 years, our stores have closed on Thanksgiving to allow our associates a happy and restful day with their families,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO and president, said in the release. "Our more than 4,000 employees demonstrate their passion and commitment to Blain’s every day of the year. My Dad, Bert Blain, and my Uncle Claude began the tradition of closing on major holidays to let all employees know how much they are valued and to let them spend the day with their families."

Blain said they are happy to see more retailers following the same trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration