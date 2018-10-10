Blain's Farm & Fleet will stay closed on Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. - Blain’s Farm and Fleet will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday, officials said.

All Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, according to a release.

"For 63 years, our stores have closed on Thanksgiving to allow our associates a happy and restful day with their families,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO and president, said in the release. "Our more than 4,000 employees demonstrate their passion and commitment to Blain’s every day of the year. My Dad, Bert Blain, and my Uncle Claude began the tradition of closing on major holidays to let all employees know how much they are valued and to let them spend the day with their families."

Blain said they are happy to see more retailers following the same trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving.