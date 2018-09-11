Blackhawk Technical College classes delayed due to power outage
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville will be starting late Tuesday due to a power outage, officials said.
The campus at 6004 S. County Road G in Janesville is experiencing a power outage, according to an alert on the college’s Facebook page.
Central Campus employees should be at work at 10 a.m., officials said. Classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. are canceled for Tuesday.
