MADISON, Wis. – Black students and supporters on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Wednesday again shared their outrage with the university’s response to a racist video that has been widely circulating online.
After UW leaders said they could not expel the woman who repeatedly used racial slurs and glorified slavery in the video, members of the student group Blk Pwr Coalition demanded they take more action.
UW junior Daijahnique Lloyd said at first they tried appealing to Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin directly with a sit-in at Bascom Hall to demand an audience. She said they wanted over and hour for Mnookin to show up but didn’t like what she had to say.
“It went absolutely nowhere,” Lloyd said. “She’s like, ‘I hear you guys. I hear you guys,’ and it’s just like there’s no action’s being taken. Why is there no zero tolerance policy for hate speech?"
Roughly 250 students then marched across campus chanting ‘No justice, no peace’ and ‘I believe that we will win.'
In a statement to News 3 Now, a UW spokesperson maintained they don’t have the power to expel students based on what they post on social media if the posts are not unlawful, despite their hateful nature.
In a release posted earlier in the week, university officials also said they are gathering additional information to determine whether their student code of conduct was violated.
“We reiterate what we said previously: UW-Madison strongly and unequivocally condemns the racist slurs and sentiments expressed in the recent social media video” the spokesperson said in an email. “The university acknowledges and recognizes the pain that this disturbing, hateful video has caused.”
They also encouraged affected students to take advantage of mental health support on campus which did little for student protestors.
“We don’t want it, like that’s not the big issue at hand,” Lloyd said. “The issue is making a statement removing her off this campus because not removing her is saying that it’s okay to say these things to us.”
Student protestors said Wednesday they want UW to take a zero-tolerance approach to hate speech, remove the student from the university and provide more space for Black students on campus.
UW officials said Wednesday they are preparing a response to formal the list of demands students handed to Mnookin.
