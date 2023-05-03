UW students marched on campus Wednesday as they call for the university to do more about a student's racist video.

MADISON, Wis. – Black students and supporters on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Wednesday again shared their outrage with the university’s response to a racist video that has been widely circulating online.

After UW leaders said they could not expel the woman who repeatedly used racial slurs and glorified slavery in the video, members of the student group Blk Pwr Coalition demanded they take more action.

