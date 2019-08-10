Black Restaurant Week kicks off with jamboree

MADISON, Wis. - Those who missed last month's Summer Restaurant Week can still take advantage of great deals on delicious meals that started Friday night.

The fourth annual black restaurant week does not begin until Sunday, but a special first-of-its-kind tasting jamboree took place at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center from 5 until 9 p.m.

This year's week has extra meaning for black business owners after two black-owned businesses closed on Willy Street alone this spring.

In total, seven restaurants, nine food carts and three dessert shops are participating.

Chefs, such as the pair from The Anointed One, anticipate big crowds.

