MADISON, Wis -- Madison's Black Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday with 30 participating food vendors across Dane County serving up specials and deals for the next seven days.
"Madison was one of the first in the nation to have this type of campaign," said president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Camille Carter. "We continue to just really showcase our new businesses that come on board and really encourage them, and all of our food entrepreneurs as well, to showcase their sauces and salsas. That really gives us joy."
Participating Black-owned restaurants will have specials and deals available throughout the week.
Will Green is the owner of one of those restaurants, Muriel's Place at Mentoring Positives on East Washington Avenue, named for his late mother who died of breast cancer.
"For me it's a very special thing to be opening Muriel's Place," Green said. "It's in honor of my mom. She was a special person, she loved to cook."
The restaurant just opened in May as a part of Green's youth nonprofit Mentoring Positives which provides young people with opportunities for enrichment.
One of the main pillars of the organization is its frozen pizza and salsa brand Off the Block that gives kids the chance to get valuable work and entrepreneurship experience.
"It's a small number of Black entrepreneurs in our community, and we need to grow that if we want to be sustainable and healthy," Green said. "The unique thing for us, when you buy our pizza, you are supporting the community directly."
Until May, they only sold products online and in grocery stores. Now, they have their own brick and mortar storefront in Muriel's Place.
This year, they're stepping up their game for Black Restaurant Week.
"We may have a barbecue chicken pizza for people, we may be trying other veggie options for people so this week I think we're gonna have the kids making some very unique pizzas for people to try," Green said.
He says the event brings new people in to businesses they may not have tried otherwise.
"It takes time to get the word out and for people to know who you are, and so it definitely has given us some new eyes," Green said.
Carter says that's one of the main goals of Black Restaurant Week.
"What we're wanting to do is introduce new customers to our businesses such that, not just during Black Restaurant Week, there are relationships that are formed," Carter said. "There are new favorite restaurants and entrees that are formed, and we really want those relationships to continue."
The week's big finale comes on Sunday, August 20 with the Food Taste Jamboree where around 50 local Black businesses gather to show off their products, both food and other goods.
"Originally it was just the restaurants," Carter said. "Now we've expanded to the Food Taste Jamboree which is a really wonderful community event that attracts people from Iowa and Illinois and Milwaukee."
Click here to find a list of participating restaurants.
