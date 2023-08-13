Black Restaurant Week sign

MADISON, Wis -- Madison's Black Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday with 30 participating food vendors across Dane County serving up specials and deals for the next seven days.

"Madison was one of the first in the nation to have this type of campaign," said president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Camille Carter. "We continue to just really showcase our new businesses that come on board and really encourage them, and all of our food entrepreneurs as well, to showcase their sauces and salsas. That really gives us joy."