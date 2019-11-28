Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Black Friday Shopping: Malls and shopping centers closing for Thanksgiving Black Friday Shopping: Malls and shopping centers closing for Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. - Some local shopping centers won't be open on Thanksgiving this year.

Hilldale Shopping Center and both East and West Towne malls are planning to open for Black Friday starting no earlier than 6 a.m. Friday.

"We want our employees, our shoppers, everyone in the community to spend Thanksgiving with their families and their friends," said Michala Meyerhofer, the marketing director for the shopping malls. "So that's exactly what we're going to let them do."

Meyerhofer said stores that have outside entrances to the malls will set their own hours, but all shops inside the malls are on board too, agreeing to save shopping for Black Friday.

Both malls will open at 6 a.m. Friday, and Hilldale Shopping Center will open at 9 a.m.

The decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving goes against a recent trend to open for Christmas shopping a day earlier than tradition, but many stores still offered Black Friday deals ahead of Turkey Day.

Cindy Kiley went shopping Wednesday, and she was happy to see many stores were still offering up to 80 percent off.

"We got a bunch of good deals and kind of missed the crowds, so that's always a good thing," Kiley said.

She said she isn't planning on going back out for the shopping holiday, but others at the mall Wednesday said they want to see what it's like this year.

"It's the first time I'm ever going, so it will be fun," said Courtney Spease.

For her it's about the experience, and even with online shopping growing on Black Friday, last year pulling $6.22 billion nationwide, according to Adobe Analytics, the experience is what Meyerhofer said brick-and-mortar has to offer.

"The excitement that happens on Black Friday at malls, at brick-and-mortar stores, that's not going to go away, and that's not something you can get by clicking the pay button online," she said.



