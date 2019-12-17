Black Earth police warns residents of possible scam involving tips for garbage collectors

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - The Black Earth Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam that involves leaving tips for garbage collectors.

A post on the police department's Facebook page said multiple residents called to report the possible scam in the village.

The callers said they were told they could leave tips for their garbage collectors by leaving money in an envelope and taping them to their trash and recycling bins.

The village administrator called the company that collects garbage in Black Earth and was told that no one has asked to leave tips.

