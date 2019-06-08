Black bear reportedly seen in Platteville

Courtesy of Andrew E. Russell/Flickr

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A black bear was reportedly seen in Platteville on Friday night, officials said.

In a post from the Platteville Police Department's Facebook page, a citizen called after seeing the bear in a tree inside city limits.

Platteville police were unable to find the bear and could not confirm or deny the report. However, there is a strong chance the animal was a black bear.

If you see the animal, keep your distance and call the police department at 608-348-2313. Black bears will most likely not approach humans and instead shy away from contact.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the situation.

