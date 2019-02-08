Bitter cold returns Friday, more snow possible next week

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - After the latest round of snow and ice, much of southern Wisconsin is waking up to wind chills well below zero Friday morning.

Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are leading to wind chills of -10 to -25, and Friday's high is expected to be just 7 degrees. A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until noon Friday. Winds will die down later in the day , but overnight low temperatures are forecast to plummet to -9.

With temperatures in the single digits Friday, the City of Madison is reminding people that salt won't work in removing the ice from Thursday's winter storm. Instead, they're asking residents to use sand on their sidewalks to make sure they are safe for pedestrians.

Drivers should also be aware of ice on the roads during their commute to work Friday morning. While temperatures were warm enough for street crews to use salt on Thursday, temperatures dropped quickly overnight, leading to the possiblity of those wet roads freezing again.

Temperatures will only climb into the mid-teens on Saturday before warming to the upper 20s to start the work week. But the warmer temperatures will also bring our next chance of snow, with 1-3 inches of snow possible Sunday, and several more inches possible Monday night and Tuesday. Another winter storm bringing more snow, sleet and freezing rain is also possible at the end of next week.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.