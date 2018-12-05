Bishop Morlino's legacy lives on through 40 men he ordained

MADISON, Wis. - On Tuesday, hundreds in the Catholic community gathered at St. Maria Goretti Church to say their final goodbyes to Robert C. Morlino.

Morlino died at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 24, after suffering a cardiac event earlier in the week.

He was the bishop of the Diocese of Madison for 15 years. In that time, he ordained 40 men into priesthood.

When Morlino became bishop in 2003, there were about six men studying to become priests. Now there are 25 in formation, many inspired by Morlino.

St. Maria Goretti Church is packed with people. More than 100 local clergymen are in attendance for @MadisonDiocese Bishop Morlino’s funeral. In his 15 years as bishop, he ordained 40 men. #news3 pic.twitter.com/dzhn9cVUNb — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) December 4, 2018

Although Morlino doesn't leave behind any children, many of the men mourning him feel like his sons.

"He just had an incredibly fatherly presence. The first couple times that I met him, he was very jovial, very joking in person. But he always, for me, especially, had a personal way of remembering who I was," said Enan Zelinski of Watertown.

The 25-year-old said when he met Morlino while in high school, Morlino saw something in him that he couldn't fully see himself.

"My parents had talked about, 'You should think about being a priest,' but it was never really a thought that was my own. And really in that time is when I met Bishop Morlino, and he just had a particular way at looking at you and saying, 'You should think about being a priest,'" said Zelinski.

Zelinski is currently studying to become a priest in Rome. As he works to become ordained, he will remember the commitment to the church Morlino often expressed.

"In the most recent months in the church, there's been a lot of difficulty, a lot of very bad news and very disheartening things happening. He used the phrase consistently, 'As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,'" Zelinski said.

Morlino has been Marc Laudonio's boss for the last 11 years, but what he's learned from him is how to be a father.

"Lots of people had different opinions on what he had to say or how he said it, but I'm grateful that he always had our best interests in mind and wanted to help us become the fullest sons and daughters of God that we could be. And that will really stick with me," said Laudonio.

Laudonio said now that he's a father, he understands the difficulty Morlino faced – telling your children what to do, but wanting the best for them.

