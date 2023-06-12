Madison
Madison Fire Department
MADISON, Wis. -- A family of birds has lost their nest after the kitchen exhaust vent it was located in went up in flames, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at a home on the 200 block of Kedzie Street on Sunday and saw smoke coming from the flue of a hood vent near a corner of the house.
When the firefighters accessed the flue, they noticed a bird's nest inside. Using a ground ladder, they removed the nest and used a water can extinguisher to put out the fire.
The crew then went inside the house to check for fire extension into the home but didn't find any. Fire officials believe the motor of a vent fan caused the fire.
A fire department news release did not list a damage estimate.
