Bill would fund effort to locate those missing in action

MADISON, Wis. - A new bill would help fund recovery efforts for Wisconsin service members who are still reported as missing in action.

More than 80,000 American service members are still reported as missing in action, and 15,000 of them are from Wisconsin.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is home to the first group of researchers who partnered with the Department of Defense to help identify those missing in action. This new bipartisan measure will fund the Wisconsin MIA-Recovery and Identification Project.

The goal of the bill, which is supported by Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R- Brookfield, is to recover the remains of one to three MIA service members each year.

"United States is the only country in the world that has a designated department to find our missing in action, and now with this bill, Wisconsin will be the only state in that country that has a designated funding source, and statutory language to help out our University of Wisconsin to support these efforts," Kooyenga, said.



