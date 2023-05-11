Republican lawmakers could be close to getting rid of a tax on business assets.

MADISON, Wis. — A bill to repeal taxes on certain business assets is headed for the state Senate floor next week after clearing a committee vote. 

The personal property tax repeal has been a long target for Republicans, with one of the bills authors describing it as burdensome. 

