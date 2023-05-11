MADISON, Wis. — A bill to repeal taxes on certain business assets is headed for the state Senate floor next week after clearing a committee vote.
The personal property tax repeal has been a long target for Republicans, with one of the bills authors describing it as burdensome.
"I've been a business owner for 40 years," said Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown. "It was likely that I was paying more to the accountant to do this work than I was paying to the government in taxes."
He said those tax bills, which he has seen as low as $7, can often be more trouble than their worth to collect.
"It's just a burden off everybody's shoulders and makes doing business here in the state of Wisconsin a little bit better," Knodl said.
The proposal may garner some Democratic support. Madison Sen. Kelda Roys said she supports the repeal of the personal property tax. She opposed the current bill in this week's committee vote, however.
"I don't think you can pass a bill that takes money away from local governments, without ensuring that you're going to make up the revenue for them," Roys said.
Knodl said the bill would work to "backfill" some of the revenue that local governments would lose out on. This is also happening amid a discussion on how to fund counties and municipalities through the shared revenue formula, which will likely get a vote next week.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a similar personal property tax repeal bill last session, due to some conflict with federal law over how railroads are taxed. This session's bill was changed to eliminate that conflict. Evers' office did not immediately return a request on whether he would support the current measure.
