BARABOO, Wis. -- Wisconsin has dozens of state parks and forests, but depending on when you get a pass from the Department of Natural Resources, you don't always have a lot of time to visit.
"One way we can do that is to make sure you get as much use out of your sticker as as you can get," said Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, referring to the annual state park sticker that goes on your car.
Mainly, the "annual" part.
"We were kind of bummed to find out when we got the sticker yesterday that it was only good until the end of December," David Ecklor said at Devil's Lake State Park Tuesday.
That's right, no matter what month you buy your sticker, it's only good for the calendar year -- you need to get a new one on December 31.
Tusler and Green Bay Sen. Rob Cowles have a bill in the legislature to make the pass valid for an entire year from the date you buy it, so if you purchase one in November of 2023, it'll be valid until November 2024.
"I could see somebody saying, 'Well, I'm paying 28 bucks for just a couple of months, maybe that's a little bit more,'" Tusler said, "where we look at it as you're getting a whole 12 months out of your $28? Well, I think that's a little bit better."
The Calumet County Republican representative said he thinks the bill will pass, and become law by the end of the year.
At a crowded Devil's Lake State Park Tuesday, News 3 Now floated the idea to park-goers.
"That'd be great," Sam Mobley said. "A lot of times you're busy in June, July, you finally get to the park in August and it's only good until December. It would be nice if it went all the way back to August again, that'd be really cool."
Many people said they frequent many state parks.
"We try to hit a few, 4-5 at least every year," Mobley said.
Ecklor and his family were on a trip from Eau Claire.
"We got up early this morning like at 4:30 in the morning to hike up to the top to watch the sunrise."
"We've been to the [state parks] a little bit north of here, too, like Pattison State Park," he said.
They favored the opportunity to savor more of the outdoors that a year-long pass would give them.
"It would be nice if it was for a whole year, actually make a little bit more use of it," Ecklor said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.