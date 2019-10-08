Senate OKs bill clearing path for e-bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Bikes with small rechargeable electric motors that are gaining in popularity would be regulated in a new way under a bill the Wisconsin Legislature has passed.
The measure changes how electric bikes, or e-bikes, are regulated under state law. Currently, they are treated as "motor bicycles," which subject them to regulations for old-fashioned gas-powered motor bikes.
For example, under current law e-bikes are banned from bike paths and operators must carry a valid driver's license.
But as sales of e-bikes have gone up, so has the effort to bring the regulation of them into line with their use. The bipartisan bill would treat e-bikes like regular bikes, while also giving local governments the ability to restrict their use on some bike paths.
The Senate passed the bill Tuesday on a voice vote. The Assembly approved it on a voice vote in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.
