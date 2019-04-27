Biker goes airborne after crashing into opened car door at 15 mph, fire officials report

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison biker is injured after being hit by a car on Thursday, according to a news release from fire officials.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of Block Arbor Drive just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said the biker had been cycling at an estimated 15 mph when a driver opened their car door.

When the biker crashed into the door, he went airborne and landed in the street. The biker briefly lost consciousness, but was alert and oriented by the time paramedics got to the crash.

Officials said the driver did not see the biker approaching when he opened the door of the car.

First responders transported the biker to UW Hospital.

