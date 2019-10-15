Biggest year yet for Koats for Kids, nearly 4,500 coats collected

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Koats for Kids distribution starts Tuesday Koats for Kids distribution starts Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. - The Koats for Kids distribution starts in Dane County, Tuesday. For the past few weeks News 3 Now, Magic 98, Klinke Cleaners, and the Community Action Coalition have collected thousands of coats, scarves and hats.

Organizers tell News 3 Now they’ve never had more donations. So far 4,465 coats have been donated. Community Action Coalition officials will now spend the next month distributing the coats at their building off of Stoughton Road in Madison.

There are coats, scarves and hats for all ages and sizes. If you’d like to pick up a coat you can do so from now until Nov. 7 every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Normal hours are 10 am to 3 pm, but are extended on Thursday’s until 7:00 pm.



