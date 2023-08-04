MADISON, Wis. -- Two more PAC-12 members are reportedly making the jump to the Big Ten.
Oregon and Washington will join the conference, according to a report Friday from Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The move comes after USC and UCLA announced last year that they would switch to the Big Ten. Neither the schools, nor the conferences have confirmed the report.
The move means the Big Ten's membership will grow to a whopping 18 programs, by far the most of any conference in the nation. The conference will also span 13 states, coast-to-coast.
Oregon brings a history of recent football success with them to the Big Ten. The Ducks were National Championship finalists in 2010 and appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2014, the same year quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy.
The Ducks also boast a softball team with six WCWS appearances, a women's basketball team that made the Final Four in 2019, and one of the most prestigious track and field programs in the nation.
Washington's football team appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2016 and has two claimed national titles in its history, 1960 and 1991. The Huskies softball team were National Champions in 2009, were WCWS runner-ups in 2018, and have made 15 WCWS appearances.
The Ducks and Huskies' departure, combined with USC and UCLA's move, leaves the PAC-12 in serious limbo. The conference has now been reduced to eight teams, with Arizona also reportedly set to leave for the Big 12.
