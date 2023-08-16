Bidens to visit Hawaii on Monday following Maui wildfires

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday. Biden spoke about the Hawaii wildfires during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 15.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday, the White House announced, as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.