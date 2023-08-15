Biden speaks in Milwaukee

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Milwaukee on Aug. 15, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MILWAUKEE -- President Joe Biden touted an improving U.S. economic landscape during a visit to Milwaukee Tuesday, just over one week before Republicans vying to challenge him in 2024 take to the debate stage in the Cream City.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon at Ingeteam, a renewable energy component manufacturing facility in the shadow of American Family Field, Biden touted the successes of his "Bidenomics" economic plan and took credit for rebounds in jobs following the COVID-19 pandemic.