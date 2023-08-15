MILWAUKEE -- President Joe Biden touted an improving U.S. economic landscape during a visit to Milwaukee Tuesday, just over one week before Republicans vying to challenge him in 2024 take to the debate stage in the Cream City.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon at Ingeteam, a renewable energy component manufacturing facility in the shadow of American Family Field, Biden touted the successes of his "Bidenomics" economic plan and took credit for rebounds in jobs following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're investing in America," he said. "According to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, my plan is leading to a boom -- they call a boom in manufacturing -- and manufacturing investment as you're seeing right here in this factory."
Biden claimed his economic plan has helped to create 150,000 new jobs, including more than 20,000 manufacturing jobs, in Wisconsin alone.
He also took credit for slowing inflation rates but acknowledged more work remains.
"We have more to do with inflation -- it's just about 3% now and predicted to go lower than that. We're near the lowest point in two years, and at the same time the pay for low wage workers has grown at the fastest rate in two decades. Wages are growing faster than inflation. Folks, that's Bidenomics; it's about growing the economy by strengthening the middle class and making things in America again."
The president pitted his economic plan, which he said invests in clean energy and building products in the U.S., against Republicans, specifically calling out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
In a statement, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel disputed Biden's characterization of an improving economy.
"Gas prices are rising, the cost of everyday goods is still sky-high, and real wages are down 3% yet Biden still believes Americans are buying Bidenomics," McDaniel said. "Families in Wisconsin and across the country are footing the bill for Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda, and no amount of gaslighting from the White House will change that."
Biden's remarks come on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his signing the Inflation Reduction Act and eight days before the first Republican presidential primary debate, which is set to take place at Fiserv Forum.