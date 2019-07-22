Bicyclist killed in fatal Verona crash identified

VERONA, Wis. - The Dane County medical examiner has identified the bicyclist killed during a crash Sunday afternoon.

A Ford Escape was traveling westbound on County Highway PD when it collided with Valerie R. Flogel, 56, of Madison.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

An incident report said Flogel failed to stop at the stop sign on Military Ridge State Trail at the intersection of Highway PD just west of Timber Lane.

Officials said Flogel was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old woman driving the Ford Escape was not hurt.

Law enforcement personnel closed Highway PD between Timber Lane and Gust Road for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

