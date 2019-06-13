Biweekly lake weed pickup starts this summer
MADISON, Wis. - Dane County is working to eliminate aquatic waste from its waters by implementing the Aquatic Plant Management Harvesting Program, which picks up aquatic waste from residents’ piers this summer.
A shoreline barge crew will be working to collect the waste off residents’ piers, but they will only be collecting aquatic vegetation and other debris that wash up on shore. Yard waste, brush, or household waste will not be collected.
Aquatic waste must be placed on piers by 7 a.m. Monday on the designated pickup week. The barge crew will only be picking up waste every other week, specifically on June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.
