BARABOO, Wis. -- Mike Rohowetz and his family got a bit of a shock last month when they looked to the skies above Holmen.
"I was just laying by the fire and all of a sudden I'm looking up," Rohowetz said. "I saw that big ball of flame."
About an hour and a half southeast in Baraboo, Trisha Greene filmed what she was sure was a UFO.
Both Rohowetz and Greene shared a video of the object with News 3 Now and asked us to figure out what they saw.
First Warn Meteorologist Alex Harrington wasn't sure what to think at first, but now we know that what looked like science fiction seems to be just science.
After consulting with UW Space Place director Jim Lattis and Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Prof. Steve Ackermann, the answer became much clearer.
The answer to our mystery lies in the law of reflection. High in the sky, a plane has exhaust coming off of it. When the sun's rays hit the jet and the exhaust, it reflects off at just the right angle to produce a spooky sight.
But what about the movement? Rohowetz swears he saw the object move.
"It was slowing down and almost stopping," he said. "Like pulsating almost."
Once again, science has the answer. Lattis said there have been cases where a jet makes a rapid turn, causing the exhaust to get closer to our eyesight and making it appear like there's a hovering object in the sky that suddenly changes direction.
