Was Wisconsin visited by an alien last month? Some viewers sure thought so and shared their videos with News 3 Now

BARABOO, Wis. -- Mike Rohowetz and his family got a bit of a shock last month when they looked to the skies above Holmen.

"I was just laying by the fire and all of a sudden I'm looking up," Rohowetz said. "I saw that big ball of flame."