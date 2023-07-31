Meteorologist Gary Cannalte discusses News 3 Now's severe weather policy.

MADISON, Wis. -- It's a question the News 3 Now team receives nearly every time severe thunderstorms move through southern Wisconsin: why is the First Warn Weather team breaking into programming on WISC-TV to provide a weather update?

There are a number of factors that go into the decision to interrupt regular programming, including the potential danger to the public. A tornado warning would certainly rise to the threshold that would warrant interrupting programming and remaining on the air until the threat has passed; some severe thunderstorm warnings may also reach that level depending on their strength.