MADISON, Wis. -- It's a question the News 3 Now team receives nearly every time severe thunderstorms move through southern Wisconsin: why is the First Warn Weather team breaking into programming on WISC-TV to provide a weather update?
There are a number of factors that go into the decision to interrupt regular programming, including the potential danger to the public. A tornado warning would certainly rise to the threshold that would warrant interrupting programming and remaining on the air until the threat has passed; some severe thunderstorm warnings may also reach that level depending on their strength.
Another factor we consider is the storm's severity and location -- different decisions may be made for a stronger severe thunderstorm moving through a heavily-populated area than for a marginal severe thunderstorm moving through a more rural area.
We also look at whether we can cover commercials, which we try to do when possible even though it costs the station money. It depends when the commercials are, though, as to whether we can cover them or programming -- for example, commercial breaks during live sporting events are often determined by the action on the field rather than scheduled for a specific time.
When breaking into programming is necessary, the type of show on the air matters. If it's the final minutes of a season finale or a potentially game-winning field goal is about to be kicked, we'll consider whether we can delay the warning for a minute or two to avoid creating a cliffhanger.
Finally, we'll consider whether the information is new and warrants potentially interrupting a program multiple times. For example, if we break into a show to provide information about a severe thunderstorm warning for Dane County and highlight its potential impact as it moves into Jefferson County, do we break into programming again when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Jefferson County as expected?
Ultimately, it's up to the meteorologist(s) on duty to make the call, but safety always comes first.
Currently, it's not possible to cut in for just some viewers and not others, so when severe weather pops up in any of the counties in the WISC-TV viewing area -- Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk -- everyone receives the same information simultaneously, whether they receive our signal via an over-the-air antenna or a cable or satellite provider.
Next-generation broadcast technology known as ATSC 3.0 or NEXTGEN TV promises to include more robust emergency alert notifications, but that technology has not yet rolled out in the Madison area and a rollout date has not been set.
When severe weather strikes, it's important to have multiple ways to be able to receive weather alerts. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.
