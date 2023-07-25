MADISON, Wis. -- The First Warn Weather Team is tracking the possibility of a late Tuesday night and early Wednesday cluster of thunderstorms. This kind of cluster has a name – a mesoscale convective system or MCS. They are not uncommon in the Midwest, and they can sometimes bring severe weather and heavy rain.
An MCS not uncommonly forms as individual thunderstorms, which, over time, start to work together in concert, forming into a cluster. The cluster is not as large as some of the big low pressure systems or mid-latitude cyclones that blow through the area during the fall, winter, and spring months, yet they can get large enough to take on some circulation, like a mini-low pressure system, or “mesolow.”
Mesoscale convective systems often form along the edge of a high pressure system, or “ridge.” Right now, that ridge is centered over the Midwest, separating cooler weather to the north and east of Wisconsin, from the hot temperatures baking areas just to the south and west. As ripples of energy ride with the jet stream along and north of the ridge, the First Warn Weather Team is tracking each of them to see if they may form into clusters.
An MCS is capable of producing severe weather, too. If they do, it is typically in the form of strong winds. Heavy rains also often accompany an MCS, sometimes promoting a flash flooding risk. The First Warn Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the threat of severe weather, yet right now the severe weather risk appears to be on the lower side. Better chances of severe weather will likely line up as the MCS moves east of the area later Wednesday, with the heat of the day.
The cluster of possible thunderstorms may limit how warm Wednesday’s temperatures get. The First Warn Weather Team took note of the MCS possibility Monday evening, dropping Wednesday’s high temperatures for the MCS possibility. And even if the MCS does not pan out, any clouds from clusters of storms near the area could also help to limit how warm temperatures get on Wednesday because of filtered sunshine.