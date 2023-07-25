​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The First Warn Weather Team is tracking the possibility of a late Tuesday night and early Wednesday cluster of thunderstorms. This kind of cluster has a name – a mesoscale convective system or MCS. They are not uncommon in the Midwest, and they can sometimes bring severe weather and heavy rain.

An MCS not uncommonly forms as individual thunderstorms, which, over time, start to work together in concert, forming into a cluster. The cluster is not as large as some of the big low pressure systems or mid-latitude cyclones that blow through the area during the fall, winter, and spring months, yet they can get large enough to take on some circulation, like a mini-low pressure system, or “mesolow.”