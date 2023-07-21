MADISON, Wis. -- As drought conditions continue to impact southern Wisconsin, your lawn may be looking browner than usual.
A recent round of rain certainly helped the grass, but that help will only go so far.
With fears of dead grass in their heads, multiple viewers asked News 3 Now about when and how much they should water their grass, or if should they even water it at all.
Turns out, there may be some good news for local lawns.
"Kentucky bluegrass is the dominant lawn grass in Wisconsin and it has a very good dormancy during drought," UW-Madison associate professor Dr. Doug Soldat said. "It can survive 6 weeks or more of no rain, no irrigation."
Soldat was the 2012 Lawns of Wisconsin Network's Person of the Year, and is an expert in lawns and urban soils. He said that soil moisture has returned to normal levels, meaning happier days are on the way for your grass.
"This takes time, so it’s no problem to see brown grass right now," Soldat said. "The majority of areas will start to turn green and grow in the coming weeks."
Of course, if it brings you peace of mind you can still roll out the hose and water the grass, especially if you've already gotten into a watering routine.
"If they’ve been doing a bit of watering and the lawn is beginning to get a bit greener, they should continue to water," Lisa Briggs from the Bruce Company said. "A thorough watering every other week should continue that progression."
Briggs also said that, if your grass isn't actively growing, you can keep the lawn mower in the garage. If your grass does get high enough to mow, set the mower blades towards the high side.
