MADISON, Wis. -- The First Warn Weather Team is forecasting some of the hottest actual and heat index temperatures of the year so far, with some places feeling over 100 degrees at times, especially by Thursday afternoon.
But a few factors may limit the heat some, at least locally.
As the heat continues to build in from the south and from the west, it will be accompanied by a few shower and thunderstorm chances, although many places will stay dry. Anyone who is lucky enough to get a shower or a thunderstorm may see slightly cooler actual air temperatures.
But there is a catch! Any extra moisture from passing showers and thunderstorms could cause the heat index -- a measure of how warm it actually feels when looking at the dew point -- to compensate for the cooler actual temperature. Adding more moisture to the atmosphere makes it harder for the body to cool off efficiently.
A few complexes of showers and thunderstorms may develop to the west of the area during the overnight hours, with the highest possibility of a complex of storms coming through overnight Tuesday. If this complex of storms makes it into southern Wisconsin later Tuesday night, or just south of the area, it is possible the impacts from the complex may linger into Wednesday. Any remnant high clouds may filter some of Wednesday’s sunshine, helping to hold temperatures down at least a few degrees on Wednesday.
The cooler waters of Lake Michigan interact daily with the warmer surface inland, producing a lake breeze. Areas closer to Lake Michigan may see temperatures somewhat cooler during the afternoon hours this week, as the lake breeze, sometimes called a “backdoor cold front,” moves inland.
Areas far inland will likely not see the potential lake breeze impacts, as the lake breeze temperature impacts typically evens out between Madison and Milwaukee when it does occur.
Mini-heat wave or not, these three factors can always impact summer temperature forecasting.