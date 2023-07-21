​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Dangerous heat may be just around the corner for southern Wisconsin.

Even though the Climate Prediction Center has lessened the threat of excessive heat for southern Wisconsin, the First Warn Weather team is currently forecasting actual air temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the middle and latter part of the next work week -- but it may feel even hotter than that.