MADISON, Wis. -- Dangerous heat may be just around the corner for southern Wisconsin.
Even though the Climate Prediction Center has lessened the threat of excessive heat for southern Wisconsin, the First Warn Weather team is currently forecasting actual air temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the middle and latter part of the next work week -- but it may feel even hotter than that.
The combination of hot actual air temperatures with high dew point temperatures can make it feel even hotter. This is known as the heat index or the “feels like factor” to your body during the summer months.
When there is a lot of moisture in the air, it can act like a warm, wet blanket, effectively adding a strong layer of insulation around your body. As your body perspires, there is less space for that extra water in the air if it is humid enough -- almost like trapping your body’s heat -- and then your body cannot cool off as effectively as a result.
This is especially true for individuals who have to work outside, which is reason why the First Warn Weather team focuses on this measure when it is hot and humid, and why it's important to start preparing now for the possibility of high heat index values next week.
The current drought and stressed crops may limit the dew point from getting as high as it could next week in southern Wisconsin. This could help keep the heat index values closer to the actual air temperatures forecasted in the low- to mid-90s, yet if more humid air can work in from the south and west, that could make it feel above 100 degrees at times.